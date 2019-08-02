Blank Rome Lands Government Contracts Pro In DC

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP has nabbed suspension and debarment expert Dominique Casimir from Arnold & Porter as a Washington-based partner on the firm’s government contracts team. Casimir focuses on suspension and debarment matters, representing large and small government contractors before numerous federal agencies, Blank Rome said in an announcement earlier this month. She also co-chairs the Debarment and Suspension Committee of the American Bar Association's Section of Public Contracts Law. “I have been well aware of Blank Rome’s reputation in Washington, especially its government contracts group,” Casimir told Law360 in an interview on Friday. “When I was looking to move, Blank Rome...

