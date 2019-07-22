Netflix Hit With Stock-Drop Suit Over Subscriptions Slump

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Netflix misled its investors by overstating expectations for new customer subscriptions and existing subscriber retention ahead of planned price increases, leading its share price to tumble when disappointing numbers were later revealed, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in California federal court. Led by investor Johan Wallerstein, the suit alleges that Netflix and two of its top executives knew but did not adequately disclose that the company would not meet its second quarter goals and would lose U.S. customers. Netflix lost 126,000 customers in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2019 after raising subscription prices 13% to 18%...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS