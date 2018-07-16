DC Circ. Again Denies Enviros' Push For Pipeline Challenge

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The full D.C. Circuit on Monday turned down an environmental group's request to reconsider a panel's decision that the organization lacks standing to sue federal regulators over a contentious gas pipeline upgrade project, as none of the judges sought a review. Otsego 2000, which is trying to counter a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that gave Dominion Energy Inc.'s New Market natural gas pipeline project the green light, hoped to convince the court that it can sue FERC because it has incurred advocacy costs by fighting the plan. But a three-judge circuit panel found in May that the environmental...

