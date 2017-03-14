$6.5M Deal In Patriot National Shareholder Suit Gets First OK

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge greenlit a $6.5 million settlement Monday that would end investors' allegations over Patriot National Inc.'s purported failure to properly consider a $475 million takeover offer from insurance software maker Ebix Inc. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos granted preliminary approval for the cash deal, which will provide an average recovery of $0.195 per share, according to the terms of the agreement. Up to 33% of the fund would go toward attorney fees for the investors' counsel at Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Berger Montague. The judge also certified a class of investors who bought Patriot stock...

