Atty Accused Of Hiding Firm's Insolvency As Case Settled

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The sole shareholder of the Udren law firm, accused of improperly tacking attorney fees onto foreclosure actions, went on to hide his firm’s financial distress and imminent demise during settlement talks, according to a lawsuit filed by a Pittsburgh plaintiff’s attorney Monday in a Pennsylvania state court. Attorney Michael K. Malakoff, who represented former lead plaintiff Dale Kaymark in a federal class action against Bank of America and Udren Law Offices PC, said attorney Mark Udren and his defense counsel in the case conspired to hide plans to dissolve the law firm until after months of fighting and discovery over how...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS