ADT Gets Nod For $16M Deal Over Security Systems

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday approved a $16 million settlement between ADT LLC and customers who claimed the company hid that its security systems were vulnerable to hacking. Under the settlement, ADT will set up a fund to reimburse customers who bought into the security system, with class members who bought the system after ADT became aware of the vulnerabilities getting a bigger piece of the fund. Those who bought their systems between November 2009 and July 2014 can receive $15, while those who bought their systems between July 2014 and August 2016 can receive $45 each, U.S. District Judge...

