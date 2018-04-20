Feds Win Toss Of Hawaii Telecom Co.'s Claim In $129M Fight

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A judge has tossed Hawaii-based telecom carrier Sandwich Isles Communications' counterclaims against the federal government for allegedly reducing services to Native Hawaiians, finding that the carrier defaulted on several federal loans totaling $129 million. Sandwich Isles had filed counterclaims against the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Federal Communications Commission, accusing the agencies of starting a campaign in 2010 to reduce services to Native Hawaiians by lowering the amount of subsidies the carrier received from the Universal Service Fund. Sandwich Isles added that it was unable to cover outstanding debts because of the loss of subsidies. The government is seeking monetary...

