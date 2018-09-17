Delta Passengers Seek To Revive Part Of Kickback Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines customers suing over alleged kickbacks the airline receives in exchange for selling trip insurance to ticket buyers asked a Florida federal court Monday to reconsider the partial dismissal of their unjust enrichment claim, arguing the judge erred in relying on an unpublished Eleventh Circuit decision. The customers urged U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks to reinstate the unjust enrichment theory he trimmed from the suit earlier this month, arguing it was “clear error” to cite an unpublished appellate decision as opposed to a published one that speaks directly to this case. The judge relied on the Eleventh Circuit’s...

