White House, Congress Reach Bipartisan Budget Deal

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 11:46 PM EDT) -- The White House and Congress reached a bipartisan deal Monday on a sweeping two-year budget that would provide billions of dollars for defense and domestic spending while pushing a potential government shutdown past the 2020 election, President Donald Trump and lawmakers said. The agreement covers a broad outline for $1.37 trillion in spending next year and slightly more in fiscal 2021, The Associated Press reported. It comes as budget deficits are rising to $1 trillion levels. The agreement would suspend the debt ceiling until July 31, 2021, allowing the government to continue borrowing money and avoiding another government shutdown until after the...

