'Implausibly Broad' Class Claims Cut From Google Wage Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday tossed some proposed wage and hour class claims against Google LLC and staffing agency Vaco Technology Services LLC, finding that the plaintiff failed to narrow “implausibly broad” classes, despite multiple warnings from the judge. In a 19-page order, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman noted that this is the third round of pleadings and she had previously “strongly warned” lead plaintiff Christiana Bush that her proposed class allegations and definitions were so broad that they were “wholly implausible” and needed to be narrowed. Despite the warnings, Bush still proposed broad classes that encompass Google and...

