HUD Can't Confine Utah Tribe's Mortgage Biz, Judge Says

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge on Tuesday blocked the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from enforcing a departmental directive that choked off a Utah tribe's down payment financing for federally insured mortgages. U.S. District Judge David Nuffer’s order elaborated on his decision at a hearing last week to grant a preliminary injunction to the Cedar Band of Paiutes to prevent HUD from enforcing its April 18 mortgagee letter, which included a provision that tribes can only provide down payment assistance, or DPA, for property located on tribal land or for tribal members. In their April 22 complaint against HUD, the...

