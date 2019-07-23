NJ Court Won't Disturb $6.1M Work Site Injury Award

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel on Tuesday affirmed a $6.1 million award in a suit accusing an engineering firm of causing a man's brain injury suffered in a demolition work site fall, saying the jury verdict was supported by credible evidence. A three-judge Appellate Division panel affirmed a final judgment of more than $6.1 million in a suit accusing French & Parrello Associates, an engineering consultancy, of failing to provide a proper safety plan at a demolition work site, which caused demolition worker Eric Austin to suffer traumatic brain damage after he fell from an elevated catwalk. Following a 2016 trial,...

