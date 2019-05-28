T-Mobile Says Consumers Can't Sue Over Auto-Text List

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has asked a Georgia federal judge to toss a suit accusing it of bombarding a customer with spam texts despite being told not to, saying there's no private right of action against a company for allegedly violating federal rules to keep internal do-not-call lists. The proposed class action, filed in May, claims T-Mobile lacks a sufficient way to cull phone numbers from its auto-texting system for people who don't want to be contacted. It was brought by a consumer who says that he asked T-Mobile on multiple occasions to stop sending text messages, but that T-Mobile said it can't stop...

