Med Mal Patient Hits Va. Damages Cap With $2.2M Verdict

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Tuesday awarded the state's statutory maximum of $2.2 million to a woman whose ability to swallow, speak and breathe was severely and life-alteringly compromised during a thyroid surgery at a military hospital, saying lifetime medical expenses alone add up to "well over" the cap amount. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, ruling after a bench trial in the medical malpractice case, gave no indication of what she would have awarded to plaintiff April Allan without the damages cap, but said Allan's damages starkly exceeded it. The essence of Allan's claim over her July 2015 total thyroid removal,...

