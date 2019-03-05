Nixon Peabody Can Rep 'Varsity Blues' Parent And USC

Law360, Boston (July 23, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said Tuesday she won't bar Nixon Peabody LLP from representing one of the parents charged with bribing his child's way into the University of Southern California, over the objections of the school, which is both allegedly a victim in the "Varsity Blues" case and a client of the global law firm. Nixon Peabody is one of three BigLaw firms, along with Latham & Watkins LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP, flagged by federal prosecutors for representing parents charged in the nationwide college admissions case at the same time they represent USC in unrelated matters. In a hearing...

