US Puts Aviation Industry On Alert For Iran Sanction Pitfalls

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday urged the civil aviation industry to ensure companies are not doing any business with Iran that could put them in the crosshairs of U.S. enforcers, illustrating the "deceptive practices" Tehran uses to evade sanctions. A formal advisory from the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control positions Iran's commercial airliners as a key component of the regime's support for terrorist activities, one that can easily ensnare other business partners through the use of shell companies and other circumvention tactics. "Lack of adequate compliance controls could expose those operating in the civil aviation industry to significant risks,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS