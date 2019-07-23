Upscale NY Restaurateur Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud Charges

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The owner of upscale, celebrity-friendly French restaurant La Crémaillère in Banksville, New York, was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of fraud and identity theft, with prosecutors alleging she doctored the restaurant's balances to secure loans and charged business expenses to a customer's credit card. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced Tuesday that Barbara "Bobbie" Meyzen was arrested in Connecticut and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Margaret Smith. According to the complaint unsealed Tuesday, Meyzen performed a string of frauds between August 2015 and May 2019 while managing a restaurant reportedly frequented by celebrities....

