Coachella Promoter Escapes Festival Worker's Injury Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court has backed a quick win for producers of the Coachella music festival against an attempt to hold them responsible for injuries a crossing guard sustained when a pedicab struck her during the event, agreeing with a lower court that a crowd management contract freed the promoters from liability. The trial court properly granted summary judgment to Goldenvoice, as language it used in a contract to hire Contemporary Services Corp. to provide crowd management services during the 2013 Coachella Music and Arts Festival shifted responsibility for events such as the accident that injured the crossing guard, Lovey Hunter, according to Tuesday's...

