Fidelity Faces Another 'Pay-To-Play' ERISA Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile 401(k) plan participants have hit Fidelity with a new proposed class action accusing the company of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by making mutual funds pay kickbacks for access to retirement plans. In their Tuesday complaint, the participants said that Fidelity Management & Research Co. and affiliated companies, beginning around 2016, engaged in a "pay-to-play scheme" with the mutual funds the company offered to retirement plans through its FundsNetwork. According to the complaint, the mutual funds were required to make secret payments to Fidelity if revenue-sharing payments fell below a certain threshold. If the mutual funds refused to make...

