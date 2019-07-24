WeWork, More Companies Could Go Public Sooner Than Later

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- By accelerating its timetable to go public, co-working giant WeWork could be poised to take advantage of an initial public offerings market while it's hot rather than risk getting burned by an eventual downturn, according to experts who say more companies could follow suit. WeWork is aiming to complete its IPO in September, earlier than investors had expected, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Tuesday that cited anonymous sources. WeWork declined to comment. IPO observers said this makes sense for WeWork because the market for new issuances has been on a tear since March, whereas the 2020 outlook is...

