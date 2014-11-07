Celgene To Pay $55M Over Cancer Drug Monopoly Claims

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Celgene Corp. on Wednesday agreed to cut a check for $55 million to end a proposed class action alleging a sweeping scheme to monopolize the market for two cancer drugs that have racked up tens of billions of dollars in sales. The deal announced in New Jersey federal court ends five years of litigation over allegedly anti-competitive practices aimed at shielding sales of Celgene's Revlimid and Thalomid drugs, which treat a blood cancer called multiple myeloma. Consumers, cities and union benefit funds accused Celgene of improperly suing to enforce invalid patents, withholding samples needed to test generics, concocting bogus safety concerns...

