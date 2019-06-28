Calif. Entrepreneur Admits To Bribes In 'Varsity Blues' Case

Law360, Boston (July 24, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT) -- A California father pled guilty in Boston federal court Wednesday to charges that he paid $250,000 in bribes to ensure his son's admission to the University of Southern California, becoming the 23rd defendant to admit to his role in the so-called Varsity Blues college entrance scheme. Prosecutors will recommend nine months in prison for Jeffrey Bizzack, 59, who last month became the first person charged in the case since the sweeping case against 50 defendants was first announced in March. Wearing a dark suit and flanked by his attorneys in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock on Wednesday,...

