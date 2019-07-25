BIA Not On Hook In Tribal Lease Suit, Fed. Circ. Affirms

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has upheld a lower court's toss of a $1.5 million suit against the federal government over canceled farming leases on a South Dakota tribal reservation, ruling the Bureau of Indian Affairs' handling of the leases didn't waive its immunity to the suit. Vernon and Anita Moody were seeking to overturn a Court of Federal Claims ruling from October 2017 that dismissed their claims that the Bureau of Indian Affairs improperly canceled five leases they had for land on the Oglala Sioux Tribe's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and was liable for damages because it was a party to the...

