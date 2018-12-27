YogaWorks Says IPO Suit Doesn’t Have A Leg To Stand On

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- YogaWorks on Tuesday asked a California federal judge to throw out a lawsuit alleging the yoga studio chain hid ongoing financial issues prior to going public in 2017, arguing the "ill-conceived" action doesn't address how the company's regulatory statements are misleading. YogaWorks, along with company executives, directors and majority shareholder Great Hill Partners, urged U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney to throw out the lawsuit alleging they are responsible for "material misstatements and omissions" in the runup to the initial public offering, which, once disclosed, ultimately caused a drop in share price. According to YogaWorks, the investors, led by Inter-Local Pension...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS