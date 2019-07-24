4 Takeaways From Facebook's Historic $5B Privacy Settlement

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 11:14 PM EDT) -- Facebook's $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission unveiled Wednesday creates unprecedented layers of privacy oversight at the company and introduces measures aimed at holding company executives personally responsible for privacy faults. But the deal also largely depends on Facebook being transparent about how it handles user data — which the FTC has already accused Facebook of failing to do — and grants the social media giant a massive liability shield for its past behavior, sparking debate over whether the federal agency made too many concessions to avoid suing Facebook in federal court. Here, Law360 breaks down four key takeaways from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS