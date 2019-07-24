Lone Star Laterals: Thompson & Knight, Reed Smith

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A handful of law firms across Texas have added firepower to their benches in recent weeks, including Thompson & Knight LLP, which picked up a project finance partner from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP in Houston, and Reed Smith, which bolstered its commercial disputes practice with a Barnes & Thornburg hire in Dallas. Thompson & Knight LLP George Humphrey In Houston, George Humphrey joins Thompson & Knight's finance group as a partner. Hired away from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, Humphrey — who's fluent in Spanish — focuses his practice on energy industry mergers, acquisitions, project finance and development. He's advised clients on...

