Northrop Grumman Workers Can't DQ Expert In ERISA Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The founder of Wagner Law Group PC may testify as an expert in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action suit accusing Northrop Grumman Corp. of squandering workers' retirement savings through high pension plan fees, a California federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. rejected Northrop workers' bid to exclude Marcia Wagner's testimony from an upcoming ERISA trial, saying the workers can't disqualify Wagner just because her colleague once worked on a related case. Wagner would only need to step down if Wagner Law Group partner Tom Clark told her the confidential information he learned while representing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS