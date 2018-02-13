3rd Circ. Urged To Recant $600 Million Antitrust Trial Revival

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A headphone maker says the Third Circuit should reconsider its decision to reopen a rival’s $600 million antitrust suit against it, saying the ruling effectively blocks judges from using stipulations to keep complex cases focused. If the panel or the full court refuses to reconsider its finding that the lower court messed up when it blocked expert testimony on Plantronics Inc.’s evidence tampering — opting to read a set of stipulations to the jury instead — then it is essentially plucking such stipulations from the judicial toolkit, the headphone maker said Tuesday. “The panel’s divided decision in this case effectively eliminates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS