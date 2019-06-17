Wichita Council Seeks Exit From T-Mobile Tower Suit

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT) -- The Wichita City Council has urged a Kansas federal judge to dismiss it from a lawsuit brought by T-Mobile, saying the telecom giant cannot sue it over the city's refusal to grant an application to erect a new wireless facility there. In Wednesday’s bid for dismissal of T-Mobile’s claims that the council’s decision violated the federal Communications Act, the governing body asserted that state law explicitly says it cannot sue or be named as a defendant in court. “It is well established in Kansas that subdivisions, agencies or departments of governmental entities do not have the capacity to sue or be sued in the...

