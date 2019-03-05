Ropes & Gray Says It Can Rep 'Varsity Blues' Dad And USC

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP has told a Massachusetts federal court it obtained the necessary conflict of interest waiver from a parent charged with bribing his child’s way into the University of Southern California before beginning to represent him in the case while also counseling the school on unrelated matters. Client Douglas Hodge signed a so-called “material limitation” waiver at the onset of hiring Ropes & Gray to represent him in the case, the firm said. USC was not required under the state’s Rules of Professional Conduct to sign an equivalent waiver, according to a supplemental memorandum filed Wednesday with the District...

