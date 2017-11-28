State Farm Slams Cert. Bid In Medicare Reimbursement Suit

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- State Farm on Wednesday asked an Illinois federal judge to deny class certification in a lawsuit accusing it of failing to reimburse Medicare Advantage organizations for medical expenses arising from car accidents, saying there are too many individualized issues. State Farm said three companies charged with recovering money owed to those Medicare organizations — MAO-MSO Recovery II LLC, MSP Recovery LLC and MSPA Claims 1 LLC — have accused it of systematically avoiding its obligations to pay medical bills without identifying any instances to support their allegations, the insurer said in an opposition brief. Instead, they are asking for certification to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS