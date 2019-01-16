Litigious Copyright Atty Wants To Undo Latest Sanctions

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Prolific New York copyright attorney Richard Liebowitz is asking a federal court to withdraw a recent sanctions order against him in a case against NBC, saying that it was invalid because the defendant had already waived its right to collect attorney fees. Liebowitz, who has faced repeated blowback for filing more than 1,000 copyright cases in recent years, said Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman ignored a key detail when he ordered the lawyer to pay $8,745 in attorney fees for a "repeated failure" to obey court orders in the case. According to Liebowitz, NBC accepted that both parties...

