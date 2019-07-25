High-Speed Rail Co. Overturns Texas County's Nuisance Win

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court held Thursday that there wasn't enough evidence to support a court order barring a company that is trying to build a high-speed rail between Dallas and Houston from doing survey work along public roadways in a county that characterized the surveying as a public nuisance. A three-justice panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston said there were too many unanswered questions regarding whether the work — which included installing metal pins in the roadways and wooden stakes on the side of the road — was actually damaging the roadways or endangering motorists, as Grimes County...

