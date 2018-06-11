Online Lenders Don't Share Tribe's Immunity: Ca. Consumers

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- California consumers claiming two tribe-linked online lenders charged illegally high interest rates have urged a federal judge not to toss their proposed class action, saying the companies aren't entitled to share in the tribe's immunity despite a recent Fourth Circuit ruling that found they were shielded from a similar suit. Big Picture Loans LLC and Ascension Technologies LLC each urged the court to dismiss the suit in September, arguing that since they were owned by the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and that all their profits were used to promote LVD's sovereignty, as "arms of the tribe"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS