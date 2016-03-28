Atty, Fintech Conference Founder Both Lose In Fee Dispute

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Both a California attorney and his former client, the co-founder of the LendIt Fintech conference, were left empty-handed by a New York federal judge Thursday when they failed to prove their respective arguments against one another in a contentious suit over the fallout of an underlying case. Lawyer Samuel S. Guzik of Guzik & Associates had alleged that Dara Albright owed him money for the time he spent representing her in 2014 and 2015 in an ownership dispute over LendIt Conference LLC. During the underlying suit, the relationship between attorney and client soured over Albright's hesitance to go along with Guzik's...

