Texas Jury Hits Oilfield Co. With $22M Crash Verdict

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Texas jury has returned a $22.1 million verdict against Stallion Oilfield Services Ltd. over injuries to two men hurt when a company 18-wheeler ran into their pickup truck. Pickup driver Lloyd Kulik became a quadriplegic in the 2017 crash, and passenger Atreyu Muniz was also seriously hurt when Stallion driver Rodney Simmons unexpectedly turned his truck into their pickup while they were passing. The jury in DeWitt County, under the supervision of Judge Bobby Bell, said that Kulik sustained $40.2 million in damages but bore half the responsibility. Muniz was found to have sustained $4.5 million in damages, but Stallion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS