Seeger Weiss Asks For $1.7M For NFL Concussion Deal Work

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Seeger Weiss LLP on Thursday asked the Pennsylvania federal court overseeing the NFL concussion settlement for $1.7 million to cover the work the firm has done over the first half of the year. That six-month period runs from December to May, the same month Seeger Weiss was made sole class counsel in the landmark concussion deal after U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody unceremoniously dismissed the five other firms that had shared leadership duties up until then. Reprising a line almost word-for-word from another request for $2.7 million submitted in January — Thursday’s brief cut a reference to “other class counsel”...

