Lawsuits Challenging Travel Ban Waiver Process Barrel Ahead

Law360, San Francisco (July 25, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday denied the U.S. Department of State's request to dismiss two suits alleging the agency is illegally disregarding its own procedures while administering a waiver program for President Donald Trump's travel ban, then quickly shifted the hearing's focus to discovery fights. U.S. District Judge James Donato denied the federal government's motion to dismiss the pair of complaints filed by U.S. citizens and green card holders, in spite of the government's argument that the administrative record adequately shows that the State Department's waiver process is not a "sham" or merely "window dressing." The government told Judge Donato...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS