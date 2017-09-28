Convicted Life Time Fitness Trader Denies Insider Trading

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A California trader told an Illinois federal court on Friday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission can't win on claims he participated in an insider trading scheme surrounding Life Time Fitness Inc. because he didn't know the insider had breached a fiduciary duty. Trader Eric Weller told U.S. District Judge Manish Shah that none of the SEC's allegations against him prove he knew former Life Time Fitness vice president Shane Fleming had breached a fiduciary duty when he disclosed an impending take-private deal for the gym before it was announced to the public. The agency's claims only show that Weller...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS