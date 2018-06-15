Wi-Fi Hot Spot Co. Swaps Legal Team After $2.8M Trial Loss

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- After a $2.8 million trial loss over patent claims for a global Wi-Fi device, uCloudlink has swapped its Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP legal team with Fish & Richardson, according to a Morgan Lewis court filing. Both Morgan Lewis and Fish & Richardson asked the New York federal court to approve Morgan Lewis' motion to withdraw as counsel, saying that Fish & Richardson is already doing work for Hong Kong uCloudlink Network Technology Ltd., and the switch will have no effect on the case. “Given the stage of this case and that Fish is already representing uCloudlink, Morgan Lewis’s withdrawal will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS