The Issues To Watch In UK Mastercard Class Action Appeal

Law360, London (July 29, 2019, 7:01 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s highest court is set to offer critical guidance for the country's infant antitrust collective action regime in a £14 billion ($17.2 billion) suit against Mastercard in the long-running battle over its swipe fees. Here, Law360 looks at the key issues that will be decided by the Supreme Court, including what the test for certification should be, how to apply rules requiring claimants to prove the amount of their losses to a class suit and how the outcome will affect the environment for bringing class action lawsuits in the U.K. The first test Britain's Supreme Court last week agreed to...

