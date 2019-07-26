Sprint, T-Mobile Get DOJ Nod But No Respite From State Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 12:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice ended months of speculation Friday when it cleared T-Mobile and Sprint’s $56 billion merger, while sparking off what’s likely to be a tumultuous battle of wills with the state attorneys general who’ve sued to block the tie-up and vowed to fight on. The proposed settlement would require T-Mobile and Sprint to divest Sprint’s prepaid businesses and some spectrum assets to Dish and give the company access to T-Mobile’s network for seven years, the DOJ said Friday. (Getty) Friday’s deal clearing the merger requires the companies to sell off Sprint’s prepaid mobile brands to Dish Network Corp.,...

