Chicago Athletic Clubs Sued For Ending Rewards Program

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action in Illinois state court claims the owners of seven Chicago-area athletic clubs abruptly terminated a popular rewards program and refused to redeem or compensate their members for the thousands of points they’d accumulated. Named plaintiffs Andy Ambrosius, Dave Crabill and Michelle Sobarnia said in a complaint filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County on Wednesday that Chicago Athletic Clubs LLC received a number of benefits through the program — such as free advertising, new members and the purchase of their own services by members seeking to earn points. The gyms require 30 days' notice to cancel membership,...

