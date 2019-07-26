Bar Crawl Promoter Says He's Being Conned Out Of SantaCon

Law360, New York (July 26, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A pub crawl promoter filed suit Friday claiming a New York City business is trying to muscle him out of organizing SantaCon bar hops by trademarking the name of the noted Christmas drinking jaunt, asserting control over domain names and interfering with events. Eddie Miller's suit targets a business called Participatory Safety Inc., claiming its "SantaCon" mark is invalid and seeking an order that it may not assert control over domain names such as santacon.com and santacon.net. "SantaCon is a descriptive, if not generic, term," the suit says. Miller also claims for damages, saying his business interests have been unlawfully disrupted....

