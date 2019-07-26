Raytheon, United Tech. Face Investor Suit Over Merger Deal

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Raytheon investor has sued to block the defense giant’s planned merger with United Technologies, saying Friday the required filings about the tie-up omitted key information. Raytheon Company’s registration statement regarding the proposed merger lacked detail on financial projections, making it misleading for shareholders, Jack Wolf told a Delaware federal court on behalf of a proposed class of Raytheon investors. The intended merger, announced June 9, would create an aerospace and defense behemoth. Raytheon and United Technologies had a combined market capitalization of $166 billion at the time of the announcement. Wolf has asked the court to halt the transaction and find...

