AIG Unit Wants 'Excessive' Atty Fees Nixed In Yahoo Jury Win

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- An AIG subsidiary asked a California federal court Friday to deny Yahoo Inc.'s attorney fees award or grant a new trial altogether, looking to escape a May jury verdict that found the insurer acted in bad faith by failing to cover Yahoo’s costs to defend a consolidated class action and therefore owes $618,000 in fees. Yahoo presented no evidence to support a finding that National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa., acted in bad faith, the insurer said in an 18-page renewed motion filed Friday. And because Yahoo failed to prove National Union withheld policy benefits in bad faith, it...

