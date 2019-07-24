Privacy Group Challenges Facebook's $5B FTC Deal

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A privacy advocacy group moved to intervene in and challenge the $5 billion consent decree unveiled Wednesday between Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission, urging a D.C. federal court Friday to hold hearings on the fairness of the proposed deal. The Electronic Privacy Information Center said the proposed deal, which sees Facebook pay a historic $5 billion penalty and set up a board-level committee to oversee its privacy efforts, is not fair, reasonable or in the public interest. The watchdog asked that the court request briefings from the parties to determine whether the deal meets the standards for approval. EPIC said...

