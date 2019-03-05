Gov't Says Client Waiver Doesn't Cure 'Varsity Blues' Conflict

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors in Boston continued to press for the removal of Ropes & Gray from representing a defendant in the college admissions cheating case, saying the firm still hasn't fully dealt with its conflict of interest stemming from its work for the University of Southern California. In the latest filing focused on Ropes & Gray LLP client Douglas Hodge, prosecutors argued Friday that his lawyers may have a waiver from him, but they still haven't "disclaimed any potential defenses" for him as the case moves forward, leaving open the possibility that they will take a position that conflicts with USC's interests. And even...

