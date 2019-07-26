Oracle's JEDI Bid Not Tainted By DOD Mistakes, Judge Says

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Pentagon did not properly justify its single-award model for its contentious $10 billion JEDI cloud procurement, and there were several potential conflicts of interest involving its employees, but neither of those issues ultimately affected Oracle's chances of winning the contract, the Court of Federal Claims ruled Friday. A key "gate criteria" for JEDI related to the resilience of bidders' cloud infrastructure was not tainted by the U.S. Department of Defense's issues, meaning Oracle America Inc.'s exclusion for failing to meet that requirement was reasonable, Judge Eric G. Bruggink said in a July 19 opinion, made public on Friday, fleshing out a brief earlier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS