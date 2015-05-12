Ex-JPM Banker Wants 'Silver Platter' Remark Out Of Retrial

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Former JPMorgan Chase & Co. investment banker Sean Stewart and federal prosecutors last week filed dueling bids to shape Stewart's upcoming retrial over an alleged insider trading scheme involving his father, with the defense seeking to bar the admission of a statement by the elder Stewart that his son handed him stock tips on a "silver platter." In a flurry of motions in limine ahead of a planned September retrial of Sean Stewart for what prosecutors say was a scheme to leak confidential information about health care company mergers to his father, attorneys for Sean Stewart are taking aim at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS